ST. LOUIS - Sarah Javier, president and executive director of the APA of Missouri Adoption Center, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon with this week's Monday Mascot: Western!

Western is a 1-year-old dog who came to the APA from Oklahoma and is ready to boot scootin' boogie his way out of here and into a forever home. He likes other dogs and does well in his kennel.

If you want to adopt Western then visit the APA on Hanley Road.

Here is the information that you’ll need:

1705 South Hanley Road

(314) 645-4610

http://www.apamo.org/home.aspx

Is your pet lost? Try looking at stllostpets.org