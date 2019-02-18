× Lyft offering free rides to Black History Museums, cultural sites during Black History Month

ST. LOUIS – With Black History Month in full swing, Lyft wants to help you celebrate.

The ride-sharing company is offering up to $10 off for any rides to a Black History Museum or Memorial.

Some of the places include the Griot Museum, National Blues Museum, and the Old Court House.

To catch your free ride just order a Lyft use the code B-H-M-S-T-L-19.

For a full list of participating cities and promotional codes, visit the Lyft Blog.