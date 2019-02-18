Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Cannabis business workshop held today at the University of Missouri Saint Louis

Posted 9:52 am, February 18, 2019

ST. LOUIS -  Entrepreneurs and investors who are interested in starting a cannabis business or expanding into the Missouri cannabis industry have a chance to learn from industry pioneers on Monday, February 18.

Business owners who opened one of the first medical marijuana dispensaries in Colorado will hold their Missouri Cannabis Business Workshop today at 5:30 p.m. at the University of Missouri Saint Louis.

Similar workshops are planned this week in Kansas City and Springfield later this month.

For more information visit: www.thinkcanna.com

