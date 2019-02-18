Another round of winter weather expected in St. Louis Tuesday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A pretty nice late winter’s day today with a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Temperatures will be seasonably cold, in the upper 30's by this afternoon. Tonight is cold and dry with temps in the 20's.

However, a quick-hitting burst of winter weather is likely Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. This looks like a heavy burst of snow and sleet for a couple of hours Tuesday evening, but it is fast, and will quickly switch to drizzle or freezing drizzle and should be done by a little after midnight.

Accumulations of 1-2” are possible with this burst of snow. There may be some leftover impacts to deal with for the Wednesday morning rush.