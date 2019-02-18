Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Another round of winter weather expected in St. Louis Tuesday evening

Posted 10:03 am, February 18, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -  A pretty nice late winter’s day today with a mix of clouds and some sunshine.  Temperatures will be seasonably cold, in the upper 30's by this afternoon.  Tonight is cold and dry with temps in the 20's.

However, a quick-hitting burst of winter weather is likely Tuesday evening into Tuesday night.  This looks like a heavy burst of snow and sleet for a couple of hours Tuesday evening, but it is fast, and will quickly switch to drizzle or freezing drizzle and should be done by a little after midnight.

Accumulations of 1-2” are possible with this burst of snow.  There may be some leftover impacts to deal with for the Wednesday morning rush.

