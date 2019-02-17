× One dead after North County shooting

ST. LOUIS – A North County man was shot and killed early Sunday morning on the 1400 block of Dunn Road.

Officers arrived on the scene at 1:25 a.m. responding to calls regarding a possible shooting. After searching the area, they found a man in his late teens or early twenties in the parking lot of the Budget Inn located at 1405 Dunn Road.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The ongoing investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against People.

Contact (636) 529-8210 or 1-866-371-TIPS (anonymous line) with any information regarding the incident.