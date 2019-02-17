Firefighters battle Rock Hill business fire for hours in freezing temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK HILL, MO - A Rock Hill warehouse went up in flames Sunday morning around 1 am in the 9200 block of Manchester. The blaze started in the Woodard Cleaning and Restoration complex.

Multiple fire departments were called to the scene to battle the blaze that lasted over 5 hours.

"When they arrived, they could see it was the Woodard Warehouse with heavy smoke and heavy fire we attacked the fire and they were forced back and struck a second alarm then a 3rd alarm, “ said Chief Kevin Hollaran.

The owner of the business, Justin Woodard, told Fox 2 that seeing the fire was very difficult and that many of the workers considered the business a second home.

The building stores people's belongings that were damaged in a fire and kept it in the warehouse until they are restored and return.

“We had one of our buildings caught fire, but this is just one of the buildings. In our business we have multiple ways that we serve our customers and multiple facilities that we serve our customers from,” said Wood.

The owner says they are contacting everyone that was impacted by this unfortunate event and that they are still open for business, “We have been in St. Louis for 73 years serving this community and we are open to serve the community today and in the future.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.