EAST ST. LOUIS – The East St. Louis Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a disabled man. The deadly shooting happened Saturday night in the 900 block of East Broadway around 11:45 pm.

Police tell Fox 2 that the man was sitting in a car at the time of the shooting.

The East St. Louis Police Department is asking for the publics’ help to locate the shooter. If you have any information on this shooting, please call the East St. Lois Police Department.