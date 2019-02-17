County Council racks up $30K in legal bill battling County Executive Steve Stenger

Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Posted 9:50 pm, February 17, 2019, by , Updated at 08:18PM, February 17, 2019

CLAYTON, MO - The You Paid For It Team has learned that the St. Louis County Council has spent some $30,000 on lawyers it hired in battles against County Executive Steve Stenger.

This is despite voters saying no to them hiring the outside help.

Last August the Council had a measure on the ballot asking voters to give them the power to hire an outside lawyer. Residents voted it down.

But even after the measure failed, the Council submitted a bill for the $30,000.

The Stenger administration said no way, so now this may be another issue headed to courts with the meter running on lawyers.

