Pulse – Changing the lives of incarcerated women

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The SoulFisher Ministries, a local non-profit in St. Louis is changing the lives of women who are incarcerated through self-esteem programs and educational courses that lead to college degrees. The goal is to help them build self-esteem, confidence and life skills that will help them be successful when they are released from prison.Meet Shawntelle Fisher, founder of The SoulFisher Ministries and learn how she turned her life around.

