Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Police investigating MetroLink train struck by vehicle in Wellston

Posted 11:08 pm, February 16, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO -  A St. Louis County MetroLink detail along with Metro security personnel are investigating a MetroLink being struck by a vehicle.

The accident happened around 9:15 pm in the 6300 block of Etzel in Wellston.

A Metro spokesperson tells Fox 2 that no was injured on the train.

Fox 2 has learned that one person in the vehicle that struck the train was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck the MetroLink train.  The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

At this time Metro is single-tracking trains on the westbound track, as the eastbound traffic has been stopped for the investigation.

MetroLink passenger can expect delays of up 15 minutes.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.