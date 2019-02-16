Police investigating MetroLink train struck by vehicle in Wellston

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - A St. Louis County MetroLink detail along with Metro security personnel are investigating a MetroLink being struck by a vehicle.
The accident happened around 9:15 pm in the 6300 block of Etzel in Wellston.
A Metro spokesperson tells Fox 2 that no was injured on the train.
Fox 2 has learned that one person in the vehicle that struck the train was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Police the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck the MetroLink train. The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
At this time Metro is single-tracking trains on the westbound track, as the eastbound traffic has been stopped for the investigation.
MetroLink passenger can expect delays of up 15 minutes.