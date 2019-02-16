Endanger Person Advisory issued for man suffering from partial paralysis

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Area law enforcement is on the lookout for a man who is partially paralyzed.

Authorities say 26-year-old Edvin Cehic has not been seen since Friday morning at 11:45 am. He was last seen in the 9000 block Jesse Drive in Affton, Missouri.

Cehic is a white male, 5 foot 3 inches, 145 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Cehic recently checked out of the hospital following an extended stay for medical treatment and psychiatric evaluation. He has expressed in the past suicidal thoughts and is currently taking several medications related to a traumatic brain injury suffered as a child. He partially paralyzed on his left side, has a speech impediment and cognitive impairment.

If you have seen Edvin Cehic or know of his whereabouts, please call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.