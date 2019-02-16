Area residents are getting tired of weekend snow storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Does this winter just feel like it’s dragging on with a weekend after weekend of ice and snow?

“I’ve heard stories of worse but it’s the worst that I can remember,” said Chris Schmidt.

But some are still trying to make the best of it, especially the kids who embraced Friday’s snow.

“We had a very, very brief sledding opportunity and a lot of snowballs going on this afternoon, so we’re kind of happy for that, but not necessarily happy for the ice later this evening,” said Ben West, a parent.

This winter weather has kept plows and first responders busy. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says since 9 am on Friday, they have responded to 2,327 calls for service, 779 stranded motorists, 729 crashes, 60 injuries, and three fatalities.

And with the chance for more winter weather, some are not looking forward to the repercussions.

“We live on a corner and we shovel a lot of snow. We spread a lot of salt because we don’t want our neighbors to fall and I’m reluctant to get on the streets because the side streets are not clear,” said a resident.

“It’s been a little harsh but I think will all get through it just like St. Louisans always do,” said David Burton, event organizer.