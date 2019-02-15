× Wentzville mother sentenced for allowing fatal abuse of infant child

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A Wentzville woman was sentenced Friday to 21 years in state prison after knowingly allowed her six-week-old baby to be abused by the child’s father, resulting in the child’s death.

According to the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the abuse occurred between October 18 and November 7, 2016.

Prosecutors allege 22-year-old Megan Hendricks was present when the father, Robert Burnette injured the baby by violently shaking him, slamming the infant into a bed face first, and shoving his fingers down the infant’s throat to stop him from crying.

The baby, identified only as J.B., was rushed to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital with broken bones, liver contusions, and bleeding on the brain. He was pronounced dead on November 28, 2016 after being removed from life support.

Prosecutors said Hendricks failed to intervene, thereby allowing the abuse to continue and subsequent injury and death.

Hendricks pleaded guilty to abuse and neglect of a child resulting in death on August 30, 2018.

Burnette, the child’s father, was sentenced February 8, 2019 to 26 years in prison on similar charges.