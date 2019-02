asdf

ST. LOUIS – Greyson Scaff is a sixth-grader at Smithton Grade School in Smithton, Illinois. For Christmas, Greyson received an Ambient Weather station so he could monitor the weather more closely. He keeps his weather monitor right next to his bed and Weather Underground downloaded onto his phone with his weather station linked to it. Greyson Schaaf is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.