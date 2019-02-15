St. Louis to offer three-day amnesty for outstanding warrants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis is offering people a chance to clear some of their legal trouble.

According to our partners at the Post-Dispatch, The City Municipal court is holding a three-day amnesty event March 4-6.

Defendants with outstanding warrants can come to court on those days without facing arrest. Once the warrant is resolved defendants are given a new court date or put on a payment plan for their fine.

The court, at 1520 Market Street, will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 4th and 5th and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 6th.

Defendants should bring valid photo identification with their name on it.

The program excludes drunk driving violations, leaving the scene of an accident, or violations related to prostitution.