Slick road conditions south of St. Louis

FARMINGTON, Mo. - Farmington residents saw a snow and sleet combination on Friday.

Areas south of St. Louis were expected to see some of the largest snow accumulations in the FOX 2 viewing area. Traffic was able to get through but there were slick spots.

“It’s a little slick out there,” said Farmington resident Shelly Ross. “We came from the civic center playing volleyball and it’s icy. The roads are slick.”

Some drivers spun tires as they tried to get up hills. Others said they were headed home for the night and hoped other drivers would do the same.

”No sense in getting out unless it’s an emergency,” said Farmington resident Rick Danieley. “It’ll be gone tomorrow.”