ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Next week, you can jump into Creve Coeur Lake for a great cause.

The Polar Plunge, hosted by the Special Olympics of Missouri, will take place on February 23 at 1 p.m. All proceeds will go to benefit the Special Olympics of Missouri.

Participants must be at least 10-years-old and each participant must raise a minimum of $75 by the day of the event.