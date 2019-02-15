MoDOT advising motorists to use extra caution for Friday’s evening rush

Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
CHESTERFIELD, Mo.  -  With another wave of winter weather hitting Missouri Friday afternoon and evening, the Missouri Department of Transportation is urging motorists to use caution and if possible to leave work early on Friday.

Bob Becker, MoDOT St. Louis’ District Maintenance Engineer said that they have 200-plus trucks out already pre-treating the roads and are ready for the weather.  The agency wants to make sure roads are clear and safe for all drivers for Fridays commute.

The entire weekend will not be impacted by winter weather.

FOX 2 Meteorologist Chris Higgins says some freezing drizzle, light sleet, and light snow will spread across the region late Saturday evening into Saturday night. Any accumulation should melt away by Sunday as temperatures warm above freezing.

