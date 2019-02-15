Martin Mathews, co-founder of Mathews Dickey Boys and Girls club, celebrates 94th birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Martin Mathews is celebrating 94 years of life this Sunday.

Mathews is the co-founder of the Mathews Dickey boys and girls club, which has served young men and women in the city for almost 60 years.

Through athletics like football, basketball, and swimming, to tutoring and now STEM learning programs, the youth center has become a staple for St. Louisans for generations. The program serves about 3,700 children a year.

"I want people to know that Mr. Mathews is a great humanitarian and this is why we're celebrating with him on Sunday, February 17 at Harris-Stowe State (University)," Tom Sullivan said.

On Sunday, they will be honoring Mathews Dickey children aged five to 18, and Mathews, who is responsible for pushing others towards achievements.