Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom hint they’re engaged

It appears Valentine’s Day was a good one for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

The pair each posted a photo on their official Instagram accounts that has everyone buzzing they are engaged.

The photo shows a super close-up of parts of their faces, with Perry appearing teary-eyed and sporting a ring.

Perry’s caption reads “full bloom,” while Bloom’s says, “Lifetimes.”

Awwwww!

CNN has reached out to reps for both the singer and the actor for confirmation.

If they do get hitched, it will be second marriages for both.

Perry was married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.

Bloom was married to model Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013. The pair share a son, Flynn, who was born in 2011.