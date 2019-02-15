Jefferson County man complains of speeding Amazon delivery trucks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERCULANEUM, Mo. – A Jefferson County man wants answers from Amazon after raising complaints of a speeding delivery truck in his neighborhood.

Don Price, who lives in the Providence subdivision in Herculaneum, says he first noticed the speeding Amazon delivery truck about a month ago.

Price took still photos of the truck and says he tried to talk with the driver but claims the driver became belligerent and used obscenities in their conversation.

Price estimates the driver was going about 45 miles per hour in a 20 mile per hour zone. He’s alerted Herculaneum police to keep an eye out.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 tried to get answers at the Amazon Logistics Center in Hazelwood where the company dispatches its fleet of contract delivery vehicles. We were told to email the company’s media and public relations department for a comment.

Amazon provided the following statement:

"Safety is our top priority and this behavior does not reflect the standards we have for delivery service partners. We are addressing this with the delivery service partner and are working with them to take appropriate action."