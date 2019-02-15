Father and son shot in north St. Louis neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A man and his young son were injured during a shooting Friday morning in the Walnut Park East neighborhood of north St. Louis.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to a report of a shooting at around 11:40 a.m. in the 5300 block of Oriole Avenue. That is where they found a man in his 50s and a 9-year-old suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

A relative of the victims said the pair had just dropped off the boy's mother at the relative's home. Nearly two dozen shots followed from a silver SUV.

The victims were in their car at the time of the shooting, with the 9-year-old child in the backseat. Both rear windows were shot out. A relative said the boy suffered a bullet wound in his hand and his hip.

Police said both were conscious and breathing when ambulances rushed them to hospitals. The father's injuries appear to be more serious but police have yet to provide an update on the condition of either victim.

A neighbor said police have been called out repeatedly to the Walnut Park area the past couple of weeks for a series of rapid-fire shootings in the neighborhood.

"That baby hasn't done nothing! That`s a baby to me. He's not old enough to even drive," said Kevin Patton, a neighborhood resident. "They shot at the back door. What's going on in this world, man? Whoever is doing all this shooting, just let it go, man. Let it go, for real. Is it worth it?"