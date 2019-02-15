Dog bound with duct tape reunited with owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A dog found in a cold ditch bound in duct tape was reunited with its owner Friday afternoon.

Turns out the dog, nicknamed “Jimmy” by police, is actually named “Flick.”

Flick isn’t quite 100 percent healthy just yet but he’s doing remarkably well after being tortured and found near death last weekend.

“It was terrifying to see the way he was taped,” said Kaitlynn Kofron, Flick’s owner. “At first I didn’t even know it was my dog.”

A Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy last weekend. The weather was below freezing at the time, the dog was cold, and appeared to be suffering from a concussion. But he’s been making a steady comeback.

“I felt hopeless, sorry, like it was my fault,” Kofron said. “It was my fault for letting him out without a leash.”

Kofron said it was just a matter of minutes from the time she let Flick outside that he went missing.

Prosecutors charged Paul Garcia, who lives seven doors down from Kofron, with animal abuse and armed criminal action. He remains jailed on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

“I got him in 2006. He was my Christmas present. He's been through everything with me. I'm 20 trying to figure everything out,” Kofron said.

As a new mother, Kofron didn’t have the extra funds to pay for the care that helped nurse Flick back to health. However, when Todd Mahn of Mahn Funeral Homes heard about the story, he stepped up and covered the dog’s health care expenses.

“When I was a kid I had a dog. This story really touched me,” Mahn said.

It wasn’t until Thursday that Kofron found out Flick was alive and at a clinic. She was reunited with Flick at Ivan Animal Hospital in House Springs the following day.