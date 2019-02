Fox 2 Sports reporter Charlie Marlow continues our coverage at Cardinals Spring Training in Jupiter, Florida.

His report for Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019 features a story on Cardinals management and their thoughts on the team they've assembled for this coming baseball season.

Charlie also did a piece on Cardinals fireballing relief pitcher Jordan Hicks. He is starting his second season with the redbirds and looking to be the team's closer out of the bullpen.