ST LOUIS, Mo. - Holidays can be hard for kids who are in the hospital, but patients at St. Louis Children's Hospital still felt the love on Valentines Day.

Employees with Spire delivered 250 teddy bears to patients at the hospital. Patients also enjoyed a pizza party and craft night.

Staff with Spire said the special delivery is the latest event in a series of initiatives known as "Spire Serves," where employees are given the chance to give back through community service.