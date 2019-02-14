Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Police search for gunman after retail store shooting in north St. Louis County

Posted 11:19 am, February 14, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

Inline

ST. LOUIS –   St. Louis County police are searching for the gunman after a shooting in north St. Louis County Thursday morning.

Officers were called to Ross Dress For Less retail store in the 1000 block of West Florissant Avenue at 9:57 a.m.

According to authorities, the victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower body. They believe it to be life-threatening at this time.

Details about the shooting are scarce as investigators comb through the area.

This is a breaking news story.

FOX 2’s Roche Madden is at the scene gathering more information.

Tune in to FOX 2 for the latest update.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.