Police search for gunman after retail store shooting in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County police are searching for the gunman after a shooting in north St. Louis County Thursday morning.

Officers were called to Ross Dress For Less retail store in the 1000 block of West Florissant Avenue at 9:57 a.m.

According to authorities, the victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower body. They believe it to be life-threatening at this time.

Details about the shooting are scarce as investigators comb through the area.

This is a breaking news story.

FOX 2’s Roche Madden is at the scene gathering more information.

Tune in to FOX 2 for the latest update.