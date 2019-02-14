PBR pays tribute to Missourian killed by bull this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The weather cooperated and the conditions were just right at Cliff Cave Park to release an eagle back into the wild to honor a Missouri native and professional bull rider Mason Lowe.

Liberty the bald eagle was there for support. And so were some bull riders as well.

"So today we brought a bald eagle out for release into the wild," says Daniel Cone, assistant director at the World Bird Sanctuary. "It came into our rehab hospital and we brought the PBR people out to honor Mason Lowe and the life that he had. We thought that was the best way we could do it sending a bald eagle back into the wild."

Exeter, Missouri native Mason Lowe passed away from injuries sustained at a PBR event in Denver, Colorado on January 15.

With members of the bull riding community and the World Bird Sanctuary, friends gathered at Cliff Cave County Park to remember Mason Lowe.

Abbey Lowe helped release an eagle into the wild Thursday afternoon to honor her late husband.

"Today we got to come out here and release an eagle in memory of Mason Lowe, a good friend of ours," says Cody Nance, a professional bull rider. "Like family, we spend a lot of time on the road together. We'd see him every weekend. He had an injury this year that led to his passing. So his wife getting to release that eagle was pretty special."

Thirty-five of the top bull riders in the world will compete at this weekend's newly-named Mason Lowe Memorial event.

The Mason Lowe Memorial Event will be this weekend at Friday starting at 7:45 p.m. at Enterprise Center and Saturday at 6:45 p.m.