MoDOT pretreating roads ahead of Friday snow storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – MoDOT crews are pretreating area highways with salt brine in anticipation of a winter snow storm expected to arrive Friday. The agency is also encouraging everyone to keep an eye on the weather forecast and adjust their Friday travel plans if possible.

As of Thursday night, it was expected that snow would start falling before the evening rush hour and continue through the evening.

That forecast has some commuters wondering if we’ll see another Friday night mess like the long waits drivers faced on January 11. Snow started falling before the evening rush hour and continued into the night.

“My neighbor was stuck for probably 12 hours and her battery ended up dying,” said Oakville commuter Nikolina Mrkonjic

Some say too many employers waited until the snow started falling and then sent workers home. All the traffic made it difficult for snow plows to get through. In some cases, plows were blocked by accidents.

“Everybody just left at the same time and it was chaos everywhere,” said St. Louis area commuter Brian Unnerstall.

Some wish St. Louis had a coordinated effort of staggering the times when large area employers send workers home. We checked with area leaders and there’s no such plan in place. One government insider points out it would be difficult to do because each company must decide what’s best for their own employees. Some commuters we spoke with feel it is time to start discussing the idea.