Federal judge dismisses Stockley lawsuit

Posted 9:01 pm, February 14, 2019, by , Updated at 08:59PM, February 14, 2019

Jason Stockley (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

ST. LOUIS – The former St. Louis police officer whose acquittal lead to months of protests will not be allowed to sue his accusers.

On Thursday, a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit filed by Jason Stockley against the prosecutor who charged him with murder and the internal affairs detective who built the case against him.

The suit claimed defamation and malicious prosecution.

A judge found Stockley not guilty of murder in the 2011 shooting of drug suspect Anthony Lamar Smith.

