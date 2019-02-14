Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Company cranks out chocolate covered strawberries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ST. LOUIS - Chocolate, Chocolate, Chocolate! The way to someone's heart may be dipped in chocolate.

At the Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Company, the week of Valentine's Day is a big one.

Last year, they sold more than a quarter of a million chocolate covered strawberries at their stores throughout the state.

Extra temporary workers are on 12-hour shifts to keep up with demand.

They're dipping, striping and sprinkling from sun up to sun down.