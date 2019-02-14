Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
ATF investigating gun theft at Rural King in Swansea

Posted 11:13 pm, February 14, 2019, by , Updated at 08:30PM, February 14, 2019
SWANSEA, Ill. - Swansea police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are investigating after more than two dozen guns and ammunition were stolen from a Rural King this week.
Swansea police released the information late Thursday afternoon along with a surveillance photo of the suspects.
Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 12, two masked suspects smashed through the front door of the Rural King on N. Illinois Street, police said.
The suspects went directly to the gun counter, smashed the glass displays, and stole 23 pistols. Police said the suspects cut a cable and stole three long rifles. They also took ammunition.
An employee inside the Rural King said no one was in the store when the suspects broke in. He said this was not the first time someone has broken into the store to steal guns.
CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to a felony arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
