SSM Health Medical Minute: Valentine’s Day is also National Donor Day

ST. LOUIS - Today nearly 120,000 patients are on the waiting list to receive a life-saving organ transplant, and countless others are in need of cornea, tissue, bone marrow, blood, and platelet donation.

The day is an opportunity to raise awareness and remind people just one donor can save up to eight lives through organ donation and save or heal more than 75 lives through eye and tissue donation.

February 14 is known for Valentine’s Day but it also marks National Donor Day, an observance day designated in 1998 by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to raise organ donation awareness.

The transplant center at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital provides a full range of medical and surgical services for patients with end-stage renal disease and liver disease. The ever-changing field of organ transplantation poses significant challenges and even greater opportunities when it comes to saving lives. The Transplant Center at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital works tirelessly to transform these opportunities into successful outcomes.

The center’s multidisciplinary clinic is conveniently located on the campus of Saint Louis University Hospital. This clinic allows for coordinated visits with our healthcare teams for kidney disorders, liver and digestive diseases, transplantation, and dialysis access.

Through small, informal educational sessions, transplant candidates meet team members, talk with transplant recipients, and learn more about transplantation. The program provides comprehensive support for patients and their families throughout the process – from undergoing a transplant to maintaining a healthy organ.

