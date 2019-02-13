× Police release photos of suspect tied to carjacking

ST. LOUIS – Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men tied a carjacking in the Tower Grove East neighborhood.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a police spokeswoman, the crime occurred February 11 around 9:20 p.m. in the 3200 block of Magnolia Avenue.

The victim told police she’d just gotten out of her 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee when the suspects approached and demanded her keys. The victim said one of the men was armed and she began screaming.

Suspect 1 took the victim’s keys, got in the Jeep, and drove away. Suspect 2 ran off on foot.

Police described Suspect 1 as an African-American man with a dark complexion, between the ages of 18 and 20, standing approximately 5’10” tall, and wearing a blue puffy jacket and dark jeans.

Police determined the individual in the first photo to be Suspect 1. They have no photos of Suspect 2.

Woodling said detectives also want to identify the individuals in the second and third photos. They were not present during the carjacking but were seen with the suspects before and after the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.