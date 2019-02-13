× One man arrested after officer-involved shooting in Bevo neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A 37-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday evening after exchanging gunfire with St. Louis police officers in a south city neighborhood.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, the incident unfolded around 7:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Ellenwood Avenue.

Police had received a call for a disturbance at a home on that block and were speaking to the person who made the phone call when they heard a gunshot and took cover. Officers heard a second gunshot and noticed the shots were coming from a vehicle parked across the street.

Woodling said one officer returned fire and the vehicle attempted to drive away but stopped near the intersection of Ellenwood and Morganford.

Two people inside the suspect vehicle were apprehended. Police recovered a firearm from the scene and determined the driver was the person who fired the shots.

No one was injured during the shooting, Woodling said.

Charges have not yet been filed against the individual who opened fire on the officers.