Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum to host exhibit on JFK

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A trip to the Illinois capitol will take you to Abraham Lincoln’s hometown of Springfield.

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum also wants to give you some insight into the 16th US president. But now through the middle of May, this is also the place to come to get an intimate look at former President John F. Kennedy through a large database of photographs.

Some of them are iconic images we’ve seen before and some of them are behind the scenes things we’ve never seen.

American Visionary: The Life and Times of John F. Kennedy opens Friday and runs through May 19 here at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.