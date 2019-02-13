Is the City of St. Louis doing enough to revitalize Laclede’s Landing?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The You Paid For It Team taking a hard look at the challenges for Laclede’s Landing on the St. Louis Riverfront. The area has been struggling for years. Many of the merchants that were there have closed up shop. Many of the old buildings are vacant or just have one or two tenants.

A myriad of factors are to blame for the trouble at the riverfront attraction, among them inattention by St. Louis officials. We talked to the head of St. Louis Economic Development who admits the city may have taken its eye off the ball.

He says they are focused now and point to some new businesses moving into the area. And they're hoping with the Arch project finished there will be a flood of folks coming from there to the Landing.