× Crews work to repair water main break at Chambers Road and West Florissant

DELLWOOD, MO – A water distribution break at Chambers Road and West Florissant closed the intersection.

The Missouri American Water responded to the scene Tuesday night to make repairs.

The 20-inch main break has affected water service to about 40 customers and formed some ice in the streets.

A spokesperson for the utility says they hope to have main repaired after Wednesday mornings rush hour.

Missouri American Water urges drivers to avoid the area.