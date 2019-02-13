Billy Busch aims to create a European style microbrewery to cement Busch legacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO - It’s been years since the Busch family stepped down from the throne and Ab-InBev took over the king of beers and now the Busch family wants to build a new legacy with a microbrewery in St. Charles County. The idea has been brewing for a while and William K. Busch, better known as Billy, decided his farm in Defiance Missouri called the Blue Heron would be the perfect location. “It’s the old Bridal Spur Hunt Club which his father helped start in the 1920s. The William K. Busch Brewing Company will be a 20,000 square foot microbrewery that will raise a glass to tradition. “The brewery is going to be set in the countryside and it’s going to look like it’s been there for years and it’s going to look like a European barn,” according to Busch.

It will accommodate 250 people inside and another 250 on a big outdoor deck overlooking the existing lake. The brewhouse will be able to brew about 2,500 barrels to start and a distillery is planned as well. “We’ll now be able to brew different types of beers, as well as barrel aged beers because we’ll be making whiskey and we can age beer in the barrels,” says Busch.

He also says, he will only be using the finest ingredients for his brews. He also plans to have a farm to table dining, educational displays describing the brewing process, as well as, what he calls a miniature Grant’s Farm with a petting area.

“We’re going to get people really excited about our beer, about the continuation of the Busch legacy”, says Busch. The plan is to break ground on the microbrewery in June and Busch plans to open the doors in late spring or early summer of 2020.