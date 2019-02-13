× Belleville West student charged for bringing gun and knife to campus

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The St. Clair County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 15-year-old for allegedly bringing a gun and knife to Belleville West High School earlier this week.

According to the Belleville Police Department, administrators contacted police around 11:15 a.m. Monday about a student bringing a gun to school.

Investigators learned the student brought the gun and knife to school in his book bag. He placed the book bag in his gym locker and went to gym class. The student came back to his locker and discovered his book bag had been opened and the firearm missing.

School officials placed the campus on lockdown and initiated an early dismissal.

The student, whose name is not being released because they are a minor, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon on school grounds, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a FOID card, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unauthorized possession or storage of weapons.

The suspect was placed in detention for 30 days until hearing in the Juvenile Court Division.