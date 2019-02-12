Ted Drewes opens for 90th season today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — It may be chilly this morning, but here’s another sure sign that spring is on the way. Ted Drewes frozen custard re-opens for the season today.

The location on Chippewa Street celebrates the start of its 90th season. The other Ted Drewes location on South Grand remains closed. It will reopen when it gets warmer sometime before Mother’s Day.

In 2018 Ted Drewes made Thrillist’s “Best 31 Ice Cream Shops in America” list. The website gave high marks for the thick concrete concoctions saying the Twisted Carmel is a favorite by writers.

They also gave extra bonus points to Ted Drewes for selling Christmas trees. Thrillist describes Ted Drewes:

“Before Shake Shack came along and made the whole “concrete” thing popular nationwide, there was Ted Drewes. The family has been selling frozen custard for more than 80 years, and — even more strange but nonetheless awesome — “Christmas trees for over 50 years.” So even if you’re just there to purchase a tree under which you will put wrapped boxes of Micro Machines, you might as well get one of their amazing concretes, especially the Twisted Caramel, since the crumbled pretzels add just the right saltiness to that caramel.”