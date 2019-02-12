Ted Drewes, Cardinals are back and thinking Spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - It might be cold and windy… even spitting snow, but a couple of St. Louis institutions are open for business and want to get you thinking Spring. The St. Louis Cardinals and Ted Drewes Frozen Custard are back for 2019.

Ted Drewes co-owner, Travis Dillon, says “We choose this time of the year to open because we hate to miss the fact that Valentine’s Day is such a fun day. We know couples go out, sometimes for the first time, or they rarely go out. But a lot of people get out. And if they’re out and they want to have dessert, we are open. And that’s what we want to be. We want to be here for St. Louis.”

And while temps were in the 30’s, they’re thinking of the 90’s off Chippewa.

“Actually, yes, this is our 90th year. We’re really excited to celebrate it and we are in the midst of planning. We’re not sure what day we’re going to call our “Celebration Day,” but we going to celebrate 90 years all year in some fashion.

And across town Tuesday, tickets were selling like hotcakes at Busch Stadium.

St. Louis Cardinals Director of Ticket Sales and Marketing, Martin Coco, explains, “Today is the day pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training down in Florida. So, we’re in the middle of a 12-hour flash sale for today only. We have $5.00 tickets for sale for a lot of 2019 games, all Monday through Thursday games. And those $5.00 come with $5.00 in Cardinals Cash. So, every ticket is loaded with five dollars to spend here at the ballpark for concessions or merchandise.”

Two St. Louis institutions trying to get you in the mindset of Spring. Now, all we need is warm weather.