ST. LOUIS - Police and fire rescue responded to the scene of an SUV partially submerged in water Tuesday morning.

The driver had mechanical issues and drove into a lake in Fairgrounds Park in North St. Louis.

The car plunged into the water at Natural Bridge and Vandervender just before 6:00 a.m.

The victim tells FOX 2 she was able to get out of the car without incident and call 911.

No one was injured.