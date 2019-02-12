Suspect in custody following Bi-State police pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEAR GREENVILLE, IL – A police pursuit that started in mid-Missouri has ended northwest of Greenville Illinois. The pursuit started in mid-Missouri and traveled into rural Illinois.

The cross-state pursuit started late Tuesday evening and lasted for over 3 hours with multiple instances of shots fired.

An ambulance and SWAT unit is on the scene near Greenville, Illinois just west of the city. All traffic westbound from Greenville has been stopped.

We`ve been following this police pursuit since about 9:30 pm on Tuesday night.

Police are in a pursuit in Illinois on Route 140 eastbound headed toward Greenville.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says this may have started as a carjacking and possible parental abduction in the Jefferson City area.

The blue Mitsubishi SUV traveled eastbound on Interstate 44. The highway patrol eventually received the report from Jefferson City and pursued the vehicle with traffic cameras capturing the chase along the way.

The pursuit traveled through St. Louis County and City and into Illinois.

The suspect vehicle then traveled northbound on I-55 into Illinois.

They’re unconfirmed reports of shots fired from the vehicle and the possibility of victims inside the vehicle.

We`re also hearing one victim may have bailed out of the vehicle at some point. The suspect may have tried to ditch the SUV once all four tires were flattened, and tried to get into a different vehicle.

At 11:15 pm the pursuit ended northwest of Greenville with a suspect in custody.

140 near Old Ripley Rd — west of Greenville #IL — PD walking around with flashlights by the fields @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/1RYKkDdoY2 — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) February 13, 2019