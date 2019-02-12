× Nurse carjacked at gunpoint in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO – The Richmond Heights Police Department is investigating a carjacking that occurred Tuesday night around7:40 pm in a parking lot off Bellevue near Clayton Road.

The victim, a female nurse at St. Mary’ Hospital was loading bags into the rear seat of her vehicle when she was approached by a male suspect with a handgun. The suspect demanded her car keys and drove off with her black Toyota 4Runner.

The vehicle has a silver luggage rack, with silver running boards with Missouri license plate KG2-A1T.

The suspect was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black jacket, black pants, a ski mask, and white shoes.

The victim was uninjured.