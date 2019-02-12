Johnny Mac’s closing retail stores and selling team division

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Johnny Mac's sporting goods have announced that their stores are closing. Since 1967, they've operated nine stores in Missouri, Illinois, and Michigan, including five in the St. Louis area. They will be liquidated over the next few months with sales offering significant discounts.
Johnny Mac`s Sporting Goods has sold its team apparel division to BSN Sports in Dallas. Owner Bob McArthur says he believes in the new owner, BSN, and their ability to continue to serve his customers without a brick and mortar store. BSN will hire most of Johnny Mac's sales staff, who will still have uniform samples to show customers.
This letter was sent to customers:
Dear Valued Customer,
As you may have heard, effective today, the team/school divisions of Johnny Mac’s have been purchased by BSN Sports. Thank you for your loyalty and support over the years which has meant so much to us.
Your local sales and support contacts at Johnny Mac’s will continue to be your sales contact and support with BSN and you can reach them the same way you always have. And know that your sales rep will continue to strive to provide you with the service you experienced with Johnny Mac’s. We proudly served the athletic communities in Missouri, Illinois and Michigan for more than 50 years and we are aware that an era is ending. However, we believe in BSN and their ability to continue to serve you well. Your business continues to matter.
Our retail stores were not part of the sale and will be liquidated over the upcoming months. We will be offering significant discounts from normal retail pricing to individuals who come in our stores and purchase on an individual cash and carry basis. See our retail internet site at http://www.johnnymacs.com.
Please feel free to reach out to your dedicated sales pro.
Thank you for your loyalty and your business over the years,
Bob McArthur
President
Johnny Mac’s Sporting Goods