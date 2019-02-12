Genetic testing may help depressed people find the right medication faster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – According to the National Institute of Mental Health, more than 16 million people in the United States suffer from serious depression that often gets worse without proper treatment.

Sufferers may exhibit symptoms, such as feelings of hopelessness, thoughts of suicide, loss of interest in activities, and a slew of other symptoms that can get in the way of daily life.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, the goal of treatment is remission, which means patients are no longer depressed. However, half of all patients with major depression fail to respond to their first prescribed medication, leading patients on a medication odyssey of trial-and-error treatments that can last for years.

Dr. Sagar Parikh, a psychiatry professor at the University of Michigan, and patient Carmala Walgren join KPLR 11 News at Noon live via satellite to discuss how genetic testing can help patients find the right medication sooner.