Cards tickets are only $5 during today’s 12-hour ‘flash-sale’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The Cardinals are having a 12-hour flash ticket sale Tuesday. You can purchase tickets for Monday through Thursday games at Busch Stadium in 2019 for just $5. Each $5 ticket purchased will be pre-loaded with $5 in "Cards Cash" for fans to use towards concessions or merchandise inside Busch Stadium.

The sale begins on Tuesday, February 12 at 10am. Fans can purchase up to eight of the special $5 tickets per person, per game. Games available in this special sale include matchups with the Cubs, Dodgers, Brewers, Athletics, Royals and more. The sale excludes the Opening Day game.

Tickets will be available at cardinals.com or via phone at 314-345-9000.

For more information, visit cardinals.com/flashsale.