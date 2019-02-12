Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

C3 Fitness: Day 3 of at-home full-body workouts

Posted 1:12 pm, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 12:53PM, February 12, 2019

ST. LOUIS - Cason, the founder of C3 Fitness, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon in the ongoing series of at-home full-body workouts.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.