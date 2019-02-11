Two metro paramedics go above and beyond, thoughtful act caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO - A photo of two metro firefighter paramedics on the job is getting thousands of 'likes' and shares on social media. The men pushed a patient nearly a mile up an icy hill to get her to the hospital after their ambulance got stuck on ice.

It happened during Sunday morning's ice event. The two men, Jonathan Stillpass and Shaylor Taetz, both work for the Maryland Heights Fire Department. They said their ambulance lost traction on the ice Sunday morning and hit a guardrail. The two had no idea someone snapped the photo of them pushing the patient up the icy hill.

The two said the patient was very sweet and thankful for their help. They told Fox 2 it's been nice to read all of the positive feedback people have left on the photo, thanking them for their hard work. They said they are just happy the patient got the treatment she needed.