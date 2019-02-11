Tip jar stolen from Sugarfire BBQ in O’Fallon, Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Ill. - The O'Fallon Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a man who stole the tip jar from Sugarfire BBQ over the weekend.

According to a police spokesperson, the theft occurred Saturday, February 9 around 8:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of N. Greenmount Road.

The suspect approached the counter and asked for an application from the manager. When the manager returned from the office, the suspect had left and the tip jar was missing.

Police described the suspect as an African-American man with a thin build, wearing a blue University of Kentucky hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect is asked to contact the O’Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545 (ext 0).